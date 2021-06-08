500,000 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.07% of The Kroger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 69,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,301. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

