530 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by First National Bank

First National Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,407.43. 40,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,287.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

