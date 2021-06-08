$551.15 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $551.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.99 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $443.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

