$578.08 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $578.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.08 million and the lowest is $490.93 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

