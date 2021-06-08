62,276 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. 44,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

