$66.65 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $66.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $330.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $581.30 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

