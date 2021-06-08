$69.67 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $69.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

