$718.73 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $718.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.13 million and the highest is $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of CMA opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62. Comerica has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

