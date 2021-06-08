$79.02 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $79.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.23 million to $81.00 million. CalAmp posted sales of $80.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CAMP stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.