$8.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $8.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.46 billion and the lowest is $8.37 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

