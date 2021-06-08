801,669 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 801,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYW opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

