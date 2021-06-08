83,035 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of CDK Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

