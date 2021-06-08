8PAY Price Reaches $0.0348 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. 8PAY has a market cap of $352,296.73 and approximately $10,638.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

