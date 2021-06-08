8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Buys 43,000 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EGHT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 1,217,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

