908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 416,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,457. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -34.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.