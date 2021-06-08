9,293 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. 13,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

