969 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $460,782. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,506.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,569.94. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.