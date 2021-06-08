A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Sells $753,900.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 73,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.