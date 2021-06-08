Aave Market Capitalization Reaches $4.21 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $469.38 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00092856 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,793,013 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

