Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

