Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AJIT opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 713.70. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of £93.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

