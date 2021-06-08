Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 114,793 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.02.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $704.05 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

