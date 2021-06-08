AC Immune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,460% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

