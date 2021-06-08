Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

