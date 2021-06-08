Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.
In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.