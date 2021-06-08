Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-4.500 EPS.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

