Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 30,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.
ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
