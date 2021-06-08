Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 30,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

