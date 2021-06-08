Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 367.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

