Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 367.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
