Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 671,048 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Southern Copper worth $155,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. 4,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,202. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

