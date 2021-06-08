Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 840,649 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Flowers Foods worth $98,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 30,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,726. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

