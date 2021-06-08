Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of WD-40 worth $100,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $250.86. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,107. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

