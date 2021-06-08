Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $123,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. 8,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $140.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

