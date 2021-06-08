Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,972 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 888,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Citrix Systems worth $115,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Citrix Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 184,572 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,648 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,162 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,247. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

