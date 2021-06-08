Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,533 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.64% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $93,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,074. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

