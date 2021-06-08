Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Tenet Healthcare worth $88,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

