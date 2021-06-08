Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $100.48 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of ManpowerGroup worth $100,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

