Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $108.82 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 366.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141,858 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $108,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

DB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 41,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,058. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

