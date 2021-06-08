Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $115.01 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Amedisys worth $115,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

