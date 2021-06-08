Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $147.91 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,702,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NetEase worth $147,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 11,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,804. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

