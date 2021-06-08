Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $148.91 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of Royal Gold worth $148,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,655. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

