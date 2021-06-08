Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $194.62 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992,610 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $194,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. 2,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

