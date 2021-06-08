Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $506.64 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 2.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Logitech International worth $506,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 396,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. 8,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $133.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

