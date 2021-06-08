Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $91.64 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of PerkinElmer worth $91,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

