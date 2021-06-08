Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $94.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dell Technologies worth $94,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.