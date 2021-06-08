Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $198,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,247.26. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.02 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.