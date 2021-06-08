Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $224,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,682,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,903,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. 117,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,025,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

