Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Nomad Foods worth $130,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

