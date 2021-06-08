Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 128,074 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Motorola Solutions worth $98,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,413. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

