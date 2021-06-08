Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 236,058 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,058 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of General Mills worth $122,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 40,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

