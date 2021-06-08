Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 426,943 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,943 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Vipshop worth $164,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,341. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

