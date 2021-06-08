Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,687 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $165,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.22. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

